He has been clued in on one of the new Rangers signings - and one pundit is convinced his Leeds United scouting report is already bearing fruit.

Russell Martin has moved to make plenty of additions to his Ibrox squad, one of which is Joe Rothwell, who was an impressive performer in midweek’s 2-0 Champions League second qualifying round leg one tie against Panathinaikos. He signed from Bournemouth after a season on loan at Leeds United, where he helped the Elland Road side out the Championship and into the Premier League.

Former Rangers right back Richard Foster has a close friend who’s a Leeds United diehard. His intel was that Rothwell would turn one of Scotland’s top midfielders and early evidence suggests he has tools to pull this lofting billing off.

Why Joe Rothwell is good Rangers signing

Foster told Go Radio: “Yeah, one of my best friends is a Leeds United fan, and said to me that he'll be one of the best midfielders in the league. And I think we've seen a lot of that on the other night. Good midfielder, good eye for a pass, controlled, doesn't seem to panic too much. Looked like he enjoyed playing in that atmosphere at Ibrox, and that's a huge thing.

“We speak about it on this show all the time, that it's not just about being a good enough player, it's having the right mentality to be able to go to play at Ibrox and have those tough moments in the first half when the crowd are a bit edgy, a bit nervous, because of the way the game is going. Because it's new and they don't really know what's coming. To be able to get over that and respond, and I think he was certainly one.

“Young Findlay Curtis gets all the accolades in, rightly so, but I think he was a calm head in the midfield. He will as Rangers, we assume, will improve week on week, so will he and that team. I think he's been a real shrewd signing for them.”

Why Joe Rothwell signed for Rangers

Speaking this week on his move to Rangers after a stint at Leeds United, Rothwell said: “It can be huge, I think he said in it's not going to be a season-defining game (Panathinaikos), but we wanted to go out there and put a show on and really show how he wants to do things.

“As I say, I think we managed to do that, controlled the game, as we like to do and like I say, just a bit disappointed that we didn't go and probably kill the game off a little bit more. As I've said, there's going to be times in games where it's like that and we've just got to make sure we stick together. The crowd might get a bit edgy, but we know what we want to do and how we want to do things and as long as we stick to that and believe in that, then I'm sure, as you seen tonight a lot of the time, it looks really good and works.

“That's why I've come here; come here to win things and take this club back to the top where they belong. So like I say it’s a stepping stone for us, but there's definitely things we can work on and build on and we'll look to do that next week."