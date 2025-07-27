Rangers and Wolves are said to be in a transfer chase for the Crystal Palace attacker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been handed a boost as they look to beat Wolves to the signature of a £10m rated Crystal Palace player.

The Light Blues have a Champions League second qualifying round second leg tie with Panathinaikos midweek to contend with, having won the first leg 2-0 to put themselves in a strong away match position. Transfer work is still ongoing though and one player they are keen to sign is Crystal Palace man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. He could leave Selhurst Park this summer after a fruitful loan at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves are claimed to be rivals for his signature and while they hold the might of Premier League resources, Rangers do have an ace they can play, according to Alan Nixon. The transfer journalist claims that Ibrox would be the winger’s preference when it comes to a summer switch.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Rangers and Wolves transfer update

He wrote in the Sun: “Crystal Palace ace Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is eyeing a Rangers move. The winger, 22, has Championship interest but favours a switch to the Scottish giants. Gers want an initial loan deal for a player valued at £10million.”

Nixon then added via his Patreon that a rush to sign the winger is now on. He added: “Rak-Sakyi is a target for a handful of Championship sides in England but the positive vibes are all for a move to Glasgow. Rangers want the exciting attacker, as we first revealed, and they are trying to raise the funds for a buy at Palace's £10 million valuation. The Scottish outfit are hoping for a loan first and may get that if the players is more keen on them than other options.

“Boss Russell Martin tried to buy Rak-Sakyi for Southampton a year ago and is a big fan. He is still keen despite landing Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday. And with Palace now prepared to sell it is a rush to tie up the transfer for the exciting wide man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Rangers have said about Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Already this summer on the flanks, Djeidi Gassama has arrived from Sheffield Wednesday while youngster Findlay Curtis has emerged as a first team option. Head coach Martin was asked about Rak-Sakyi by Sky Sports prior to the weekend friendly with Middlesbrough. He added: “There are a lot of players we have been linked with.

“Some wide of the mark, some very close and some spot on. He is a player I liked at Southampton, we tried to take him there and it didn't quite happen. He is a player I liked, and I I think the recruitment staff liked, how far that has gone I'm not too sure. He is a really good player. We look at all sorts of different profiles that we think can help the team.

"But it doesn't have to be just one sort of profile. Players are very different. We just need the ones with the right mentality who are desperate to come here and we will see where we are in four weeks time."