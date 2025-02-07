Rangers announced his arrival on transfer deadline day.

A Rangers recruit has been hailed from going from having no hope of such a move to becoming a Light Blues player in waiting.

Lyall Cameron was unveiled on transfer deadline day as a Rangers signing, having penned a pre-contract ahead of the summer. He remains a Dundee player until the end of the season and will then make a move to Ibrox, as the club look to continue bringing in top Scottish talent.

For Tony Docherty’s side this campaign, Cameron has scored eight times with seven assists from midfield. Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson likes what he’s seen of the 22-year-old and reckons the domestic market is somewhere his ex-side can reap big rewards.

Ferguson told Open Goal: “I have watched him over the last couple of years. Technically really gifted. Chips in with goals. A great age as well. He ticks all the boxes for what Rangers are looking for as well. He’ll play middle of the pitch but can play in a number of positions.

!When you put him in with better players, I think he will flourish. I am glad Rangers are going down that route as there are small nuggets out there, in Scotland that you can go and get. I think he’ll go in and handle it. I’ve always been impressed.”

Host Simon Ferry worked with the midfielder when he was at Peterhead on loan from Dundee, featuring 33 times overall, having also spent some time at Montrose. Five years ago, he would have written a move off, but is delighted at how he’s developed since being in lower league football. Ferry said: “Lovely boy.

“Really grounded. Grafter. He wasn’t even playing for us. There was a spell he wasn’t playing but he was coming to us and asking what he needed to do to play, doing extra after training. Really good boy. I will be honest, if you told me that five years later he’d sign for Rangers, I would’ve said no chance. Shows you how hard he’s worked.”