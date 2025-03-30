Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest news and transfer discussions for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership landed back into action with a bang following the end of the international break. Celtic returned to winning ways following their pre-break defeat to Rangers. The Hoops took their revenge on Hearts with a solid 3-0 win to get things back on track.

With the end of the season now in sight, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer news for both Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

Rangers told the ‘only way’ they can sign ‘generational talent’

Rangers are one of the many clubs currently eyeing up a summer move for rapidly rising star Lennon Miller. The Motherwell midfielder has been earmarked by several teams ahead of the transfer window but the Light Blues are behind the competition unless they can raise some cash in time.

According to Football Insider, Rangers have ‘next to no chance’ of signing Miller this summer unless they can come up with the required funds. The ‘only way’ they can hope to compete with the other interested clubs is to sign off on some significant player sales to not just raise cash, but accommodate a place for the 18-year-old within the team.

Celtic are also in the running to sign Miller this summer, as a well as a ‘host’ of European clubs. The report also claims that Premier League outfits will likely show interest once the window opens as well.

Former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness recently discussed the interest being shown in Miller. He delved into Rangers’ approach to bring in Scottish talent over the years, as opposed to Celtic’s net-casting abroad.

“Lennon Miller, the son of Lee Miller, he has got all the talent. I’ve seen him play for Motherwell a few times now and I’ve been very impressed. I think he is a generational talent,” he told Football Insider.

Brendan Rodgers eager to reward Celtic star with new deal

Celtic are looking to sign some new recruits this summer but tying down top players with new deals is also an important approach for the Hoops.

Brendan Rodgers was recently asked about Daizen Maeda and whether he would like to see the influential winger sign a new contract at Parkhead.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Hearts, the boss said: “Absolutely, if there is that possibility to do that. I've spoken with Dermot [Desmond] and the club and spoken with the player. Hopefully in the future that is something that can be done.

“He's been absolutely brilliant for us this season. Wherever he's played, however he's played, he's had an amazing season. So of course you would love to tie up one of your best players.

“He's been brilliant here. He's still contracted well here to the club. But of course there has been chats around improving that for him because he's grown into one of the top players here. He earns every penny. We feel as a club he deserves more. So we want to do that. But of course it has to work both ways.”

Maeda enjoyed another fiery performance in Celtic’s latest win over the Jambos, taking his tally to 28 goals in all competitions this season. The winger has scored seven goals in his last five Scottish Premiership appearances.