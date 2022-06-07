The Light Blues are among some of Europe’s most presitigous clubs

Rangers have earned the tenth-most UEFA coefficient ranking points over the past five years, a new study has revealed.

The Light Blues have made signifcant progress in Europe in recent years, following a shock exit to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in the first round of the 2017/18 edition of the Europa League.

Under previous manager Steven Gerrard, the Ibrox club re-established themselves as a major force on the continental stage after extended runs in the competition over the last four seasons.

Players celebrate with fans after Rangers' Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo scored the first goal of the UEFA Europa League final football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

New boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst carried that momentum forward as the Gers reached the Europa League final in Seville earlier this year.

As a result, those exploits have lifted the club up the leaderboard among some of the biggest names in world football for coefficient points gained over the last five campaigns.

According to statistics released by Swiss Football Data, Rangers have accumulated 17.075 points, taking them above the likes of Barcelona (11th), Juventus (13th) and Manchester United (16th) in the same period.

Their total is just over 2,000 less than table-topping Bayern Munich on 19.714, with Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG and Ajax completing the top five.

FC Salzburg, Red Star Belgrade, Real Madrid and Chelsea making up the remaining spots with Rangers in tenth place.

Rangers have already assured themselves of €6.36 million in UEFA prize money from their run in this season's Europa League. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scottish clubs as a whole have picked up 36.9 points in the last five years. Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock have all contributed points for the SPFL.

Thw two Old Firm sides lead the way, with Rangers winning 46 per cent of the country’s overall points total, above Celtic’s 38 per cent.

The other five clubs make up the remaining 16 per cent share of points scored.

How to read club coefficients

These are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws.

UEFA Champions League points system

0 points awarded to each club eliminated in the qualifying rounds

2 points awarded for a win in Group stage and knockout phase

1 point awarded for a draw in Group stage and knockout phase

4 points are bonus for a participation in Group stage

4 points are bonus for a participation in Round of 16

1 point awarded if club reach the Round of 16

1 point awarded if club reach the Quarter-final

1 point awarded if club reach the Semi-final

1 point awarded if club reach the Final

Points are not awarded for elimination, since those clubs move to the UEFA Europa League and are awarded points for participation in that competition.

UEFA Europa League points system

2 points awarded for a win in Group stage and knockout phase

1 point awarded for a draw in Group stage and knockout phase

4 points for a group winner

2 points for a group runners-up

1 point awarded if club reach the Round of 16

1 point awarded if club reach the Quarter-final

1 point awarded if club reach the Semi-final

1 point awarded if club reach the Final

Clubs are also guaranteed a minimum of 3 points if they reach the group stage. Points are not awarded for elimination.

UEFA Europa Conference League points system

1 point awarded to each club eliminated in the first qualifying round

1.5 points awarded to each club eliminated in the second qualifying round

2 points awarded to each club eliminated in the third qualifying round

2.5 points awarded to each club eliminated in the play-offs

2 points awarded for a win in Group stage and knockout phase

1 point awarded for a draw in Group stage and knockout phase

2 points for a group winner

1 points for a group runners-up

1 point awarded if club reach the Semi-final

1 point awarded if club reach the Final