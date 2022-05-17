A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as Steven Gerrard’s men prepare for the Europa League final.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Scottish Premiership all wrapped up for another season, all eyes will now be on Rangers ahead of their Europa League final.

Celtic celebrated their league title win over the weekend having sewn up the race with a game to spare, and that’s the Hoops done for another season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But despite missing out on top spot, Rangers’ season will continue into Wednesday night, when they will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

European glory and a Champions League spot awaits the winner, but as the preparation continues for that one, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Crompton links

Celtic are said to be considering a move for English centre-back Ben Crompton.

Crompton has caught the eye at Shrewsbury Town‘s youth sides, but he is yet to make a senior appearance.

For that reason, he has decided to leave Shrewsbury at the end of his contract, according to The Shropshire Star, and Celtic have been creditied with an interest.

Bassey problem

Rangers could struggle to keep hold of full-back Calvin Bassey beyond this summer.

That’s because Premier League club Aston Villa are said to have expressed an interest in the Rangers star.

The Telegraph report Steven Gerrard wants another right-back at Villa Park, and with his other target, Aaron Hickey, more likely to join Arsenal, Rangers could be left scrapping to keep hold of Bassey.

Aribo exit talk

Bassey may not be the only player Gerrard takes with him to Villa Park.

According to The Scottish Sun, Joe Aribo is also a target for Gerrard and Villa, and Rangers could move to sell the midfielder.