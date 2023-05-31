Rangers’ top 20 most expensive signings of all-time - where are they now? - gallery
From the Dutch legion to Ibrox cult heroes, we look at where the club’s 20 most expensive signings are now?
Rangers fans have witnessed their fair share of international stars pass through the doors at Ibrox over the years, with the club spending significant sums of money on players from across Europe.
Govan was home to some of the biggest names in world football at one stage including Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup who have famously pulled on the blue jersey along with the De Boer brothers, Ronald and Frank.
The Walter Smith nine-in-a-row era in particular was a real golden period of success for the club as they came within touching distance of reaching the inaugural Champions League final. The legendary Scottish manager was able to break the then British transfer record to sign Duncan Ferguson from Dundee United.
His successor Dick Advocaat also splashed the clash in his attempt to bring European success. The club’s recruitment policy under chairman David Murray contributed significantly to their financial downfall in later years, but Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard helped bring the glory days back to Ibrox by guiding the Gers to a 55th Scottish league title.
While transfer fees across the world have increased hugely since the turn of the century, supporters can still afford to look back on the list of top-class players to have represented the Light Blues. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 20 of Rangers’ most expensive signings and where they are now...