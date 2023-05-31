Rangers’ top 20 most expensive signings of all-time - where are they now? - gallery

From the Dutch legion to Ibrox cult heroes, we look at where the club’s 20 most expensive signings are now?

Rangers fans have witnessed their fair share of international stars pass through the doors at Ibrox over the years, with the club spending significant sums of money on players from across Europe.

Govan was home to some of the biggest names in world football at one stage including Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup who have famously pulled on the blue jersey along with the De Boer brothers, Ronald and Frank.

The Walter Smith nine-in-a-row era in particular was a real golden period of success for the club as they came within touching distance of reaching the inaugural Champions League final. The legendary Scottish manager was able to break the then British transfer record to sign Duncan Ferguson from Dundee United.

His successor Dick Advocaat also splashed the clash in his attempt to bring European success. The club’s recruitment policy under chairman David Murray contributed significantly to their financial downfall in later years, but Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard helped bring the glory days back to Ibrox by guiding the Gers to a 55th Scottish league title.

While transfer fees across the world have increased hugely since the turn of the century, supporters can still afford to look back on the list of top-class players to have represented the Light Blues. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 20 of Rangers’ most expensive signings and where they are now...

1 . Tore Andre Flo - €18m Season: 2000/01 - Signed from Chelsea, the Norwegian striker is regarded as a flop, despite scoring 43 goals in 87 appearances for the Ibrox side largely due to the timing of his arrival towards the end of Dick Advocaat’s reign. Was part of the club’s wild spending spree of that period. Appointed as the new head coach of Sogndal in his homeland last year.

2 . Michael Ball - €9.75m Season: 2001/02 - Signed from Everton, the English left-back was one of Dick Advocaat’s last big money arrivals but almost immediately landed himself a £10,000 fine for swearing at the Dutch boss during an Old Firm match against Celtic. A knee injury hampered his time in Glasgow. Now a director at CCR Sports Agency.

3 . Mikel Arteta - €7.9m Season: 2002/03 - Signed from Barcelona, the Spanish midfielder impressed Dick Advocaat during a loan spell at PSG. Became an important player in the club’s 2003 treble success. Would later return to Spain before moving to England with Everton and Arsenal. Now manager of the Gunners and his side narrowly missed out on the title this season.

4 . Arthur Numan - €7.7m Season: 1998/99 - Signed from PSV Eindhoven just a month after starring for Holland as they reached the World Cup semi-final against France, the full-back proved to be a key addition as he brought vast experience to the team and helped a number of the club’s youngsters. A trophy-laden five-year spell. Now works as a scout for AZ Alkmaar on a part-time basis.