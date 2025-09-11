The Ibrox legend enjoyed two successful seasons in Glasgow during the late 1980s

Former Rangers star Graham Roberts has revealed he is battling prostate cancer - with the Ibrox great now aiming to raise money via a fundraiser set up by his daughter to treat the illness.

The 66-year-old spent two season with the Light Blues between 1986 and 1988, scoring three goals in 69 appearances to help Graeme Souness' all-conquering side win both the league title and a Scottish League Cup.

A no-nonsense defender who was renowned for his leadership on the pitch, Roberts arrived in Govan following a successful six-year spell at Tottenham Hotspur, where he won two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup in 1984.

After leaving North London, the six-time capped England international then moved to English rivals Chelsea and was part of the side that lifted the old Second Division title in 1989.

He also turned out for West Brom and a string of English lower league clubs before hanging up his boots in 1999. Roberts embarked on a coaching career thereafter and later had a spell in charge of Clyde and the Nepal national team.

In a heart-breaking message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he has provided an update on his fight against prostate cancer and has asked fans for donations for the charity, Prostate United ahead of taking on a challenge.

His post read: “I'm undergoing radiotherapy treatment and brachytherapy for prostate cancer and would love to raise money for this charity.

“This October, my daughter is walking 5km each day and I am going to try and do as much as I can as well. Please donate to this," followed by a link to the fundraising page.”

On the Prostate Cancer website, Hollie wrote: “My dad Graham Roberts is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment and brachytherapy for prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes - that’s half a football match. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

“This October, I’m joining Prostate United by walking, 5km every day with my fellow football fans to help save men’s lives. Dad is also going to try and walk each week as well after his treatment.

“Sponsor me to help fund lifesaving research for men and their families affected by this disease. Thank you.”