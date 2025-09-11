The former Rangers man moved on from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window.

A former Rangers star has revealed the broken promise that sparked his Sheffield Wednesday exit.

Amid financial issues at the Championship side down south, Windass walked away with his contract terminated and moved to Wrexham, who have ascended from the National League to the second tier of English football in a matter of years. He arrives in Wales with big team experience, having scored 19 times with 13 assists in 73 Rangers outings, featuring 182 times at Sheffield Wednesday.

An injury has been picked up but excitement resides for what can be achieved at the Red Dragons. Opening up on why he made the move this summer, Windass has revealed to The Star that a contract promise made to him went broken, and that it made it time to move on from Sheffield Wednesday.

Josh Windass on leaving Sheffield Wednesday

“It was incredible. I feel like I did really well for them and they were really good for me. In terms of the supporters, players and managers I worked with, I hope I've got that relationship you’d want after such a long time at one club.

“All the physios, masseurs, Ash the kit man, they're amazing. The time I had at that club was great for me and I'm really happy to be where I am now, but I'm also so grateful for what the club gave me across those five years.

“I had a conversation in the January about it (a new contract). When I signed my contract last summer, I took a bit of a pay cut because the season before I had an injury. That was on the terms that if I was playing a lot and scoring goals, I would be offered a new contract. For whatever reason that never materialised and so I lost the trust behind that plan. The word was broken, so I just carried on playing and did my job.

Josh Windass on his time at Wrexham

“I knew from then that at the end of that season it was time to leave, I did my job and gave it everything but that promise was broken. I decided to move on and I'm delighted to be here (at Wrexham) now. They're great guys. They both sent me a little text after I got injured and that, which is a nice touch.

“They're really personal and you wouldn't think Ryan Reynolds is Ryan Reynolds when you speak to him, he's just the nicest guy. They ask about my family and stuff, nothing about football, they're just genuine fellas.

“They've been winning non-stop for three years and now to get here where the next step is the promised land as they say. If I can do that it would be great. I've been trying to do that in the last few years with Wednesday but obviously it wasn't to be. I've come here and there's a group that has had so many millions on them to give it a crack, that's what I'm here for.”