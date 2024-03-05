The former Chelsea and Everton boss was in the Ibrox running.

Graeme Souness has revealed some of the thinking behind why Philippe Clement got the Rangers manager's job.

The Ibrox icon was part of the interview process which helped bring the Belgian to Ibrox. Despite a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at the weekend, they are still clear at the top of the league by two points, have won the Viaplay Cup and are into the Europa League last 16. But there was a Chelsea legend in the running too.

Frank Lampard was another name in the mix for the job. Souness liked the look of the former Everton and Stamford Bridge boss, as he believed he would have more Scottish football understanding.

Clement, however, has made a major impression on the former boss. Now the 70-year-old hopes the Belgian can enjoy plenty of Rangers success.

He said: "I was part of the process and he was the standout candidate alongside Frank Lampard. Frank's background in British football... he would understand the west of Scotland a wee bit more than Philippe.

"Philippe was coming from Monaco where there were more people in the theatre (SEC Armadillo) than Monaco home games. He's swapped that gentile atmosphere in Monaco for a bear pit. It's full on and he seems to have adapted to that, and relishing the challenge.

"Supporters have taken to them and so they should. He is a very impressive man. We were doing a thing in the Armadillo and he was emphasising that point to the supporters we are all in it together. Winning games helps that obviously but right now, everyone at the football club and all the supporters seem to be rowing in the same direction.

"For Rangers and Celtic, and I did say this to him when interviewing him, there are no easy games. Whoever we are playing against it's their cup final, just accept that. I think some of that registered with him, and it's certainly registered with him now."