Scott Wright insists heightened speculation over the future of a number of Rangers players is irrelevant as they look to end the season on a high by beating Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

The Ibrox side are bidding for their first victory over the newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions at the fourth attempt this term, having lost three and drawn one derby. And winger Wright - who made a rare start in the 3-3 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle in the final Premiership game of the season on Saturday - insists they must head into the game with a positive mindset and retain full belief that they can get the better of Brendan Rodgers’ title-winning side.

Wright - under contract until 2025 - said: “It’s got to be one last big effort from everyone, whether you’re going to be involved or not we have to make sure that whatever team goes there are ready to get a result and take home the trophy.

“There is so much competition at a club like this, and the game on Saturday is probably like an interview for the game next week and we are all playing for a spot, whether that’s from the start or to come on and help the team during the game.

“It’s important for us to finish the season on a high, the league campaign never finished how we wanted it to and that was disappointing, but we have the opportunity now to go into a cup final and bring more success to the club.”