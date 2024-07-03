Mees Hilgers of FC Twente in action | Getty Images

The Dutch outfit have denied any formal approach from the Ibrox club

Rangers have NOT made a formal approach to sign FC Twente defender Mees Hilgers subject to online rumours claiming the Ibrox side were ‘seriously interested’ in a summer swoop.

Speculation over a transfer proposal submitted by Gers officials to land the talented 23-year-old centre-back from their possible Champions League opponents emerged on social media in recent days. However, the Dutch club’s technical director Arnold Bruggink has indicated that no concrete offers for Hilgers have been received by the Eredivisie side.

It’s claimed TC Tubantia reporter Leon ten Voorde ‘inquired’ about possible interest in the once-capped Netherlands Under-21 international and Bruggink revealed he was unaware of any contact from the Glasgow giants following FC Twente’s 2-2 pre-season friendly draw against Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell last Friday.

Hilgers - who was involved in the match against the Steelmen - has been a regular starter for Twente, making 33 appearances last season. He initially joined the club’s youth system in 2011 from fourth tier Sparta Nijkerk before signing his first professional contract seven years later. Its claimed he could now be ‘on the radar’ of several clubs during the transfer window but no bids have yet been tabled.

Any potential deal would come at a price with Hilgers putting pen to paper on a new contract last year, extending his stay at Twente until the summer of 2026. A substantial transfer fee would be required to prize him away from the club, but the Dutch outfit already have possible successors in mind should the player opt to continue his development elsewhere.

Gers boss Philippe Clement vowed over the weekend there will be experienced recruits brought in to aid his revamped first-team squad before the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign gets underway. The Belgian has already landed five signings this summer with Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Connor Barron and Liam Kelly joining the club during the off-season.

