Rangers are broadening their transfer search as they navigate their way through the summer window.

Rangers are keen to bolster multiple areas in their squad this summer as they prepare for their first season under new ownership and management.

The Gers have already offloaded a number of players this window, while welcoming Lyall Cameron following his pre-contract agreement, and signing Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth.

With Russell Martin now at the hilt as new manager, he is looking to make his mark on the club this summer ahead of the upcoming Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers ‘pushing’ to sign Premier League defender

Defence is an area Rangers are focusing on as they shift their sights to another backline target. Rising Chelsea star Ishe Samuels-Smith is a man on the radar and according to football.london, they are among a number of clubs ‘pushing’ to get a deal over the line this summer.

According to the report, the Glasgow giants are in the running to sign Samuels-Smith on loan, along with Middlesbrough, Stoke City and soon-to-be Premier League side Sunderland. The Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight after winning the EFL Championship play-offs and have wasted no time getting stuck into the market.

Samuels-Smith is ‘rated very highly’ at Chelsea but they are open to sending him out on loan to gain valuable first team experience. The 19-year-old signed a long-term contract extension earlier this year, committing to the club for another six years.

Rangers and the three English sides have all held ‘club-to-club talks’ with Chelsea over bringing Samuels-Smith in this summer. The London outfit are expected to speak with their player ‘next week’ over his options and where his preferred destination is. Sources will reportedly know more about where he could be headed over the next couple of weeks.

Samuels-Smith looking for his chance

Samuels-Smith stands a good chance of being integrated into Chelsea’s senior team under Enzo Maresca once he notches some important first team minutes elsewhere. Since the Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge as the new manager, he has given opportunities to young stars who have worked their way through the ranks.

Samuels-Smith is yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea but has enjoyed being a regular starter for the U21s. He was also named on the bench for two Premier League matches last season, as well as an FA Cup clash.

The defender is a left-back by trade but has played at right-back, centre-back and left wing-back when called upon in those areas. His versatility makes him an attractive target to those showing interest in him this summer.