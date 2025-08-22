The latest on Rangers’ transfer activity as we approach the end of the window.

Rangers are close to finalising another summer departure, following the recent sale of Jefte. The Light Blues made a substantial profit from the sale of the full-back, who has put pen to paper with Brazilian club Palmeiras to return to home soil.

They aren’t done there though when it comes to further exits, though. Midfielder Jose Cifuentes is also close to finalising a move away from Ibrox as we approach the summer deadline.

The 26-year-old is under contract with Rangers until 2027 but is no closer to securing himself a regular spot in the first team. Cifuentes spent last season on loan with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, where he made 23 league appearances from a possible 24.

The Ecuador international joined Rangers in 2023 from Los Angeles FC in the MLS. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a starter at Ibrox, making just 20 senior appearances and heading out on two loan stints. Now, he’s set for another in the latest transfer news for the Gers.

Rangers close to agreeing Jose Cifuentes loan move

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo for for StudioFutbol, Cifuentes is set to return to the MLS with a move to Toronto FC. The 26-year-old is due to spend a year on loan with the Canadian outfit and there will be an option to buy clause included in his contract.

Negotiations are now ‘in their final stages’ as all parties involved have been ‘working against the clock’ to get a deal over the line. The MLS transfer window deadline falls on August 21st but everything has reportedly fallen into place regarding the Cifuentes move.

The midfielder will return to football across the pond in the US, where he previously excelled with LAFC and earned himself a place with the Ecuador national team.

‘Terrific’ midfielder short of chances at Rangers

Cifuentes has struggled to break into the Rangers first team as a starting option since his arrival two years ago. During his first season, the midfielder made just nine Scottish Premiership appearances before leaving on loan six months later.

The Ecuadorian signed for Brazilian club Cruzeiro in February 2024 and returned at the end of the season before heading back out on loan for the following campaign.

Despite being unable to make a lasting impact on Ibrox so far, Cifuentes arrived at the club as a highly-rated player. He had previously been linked with Old Firm rivals Celtic and back in 2019, South American football correspondent Tim Vickery had a lot of praise for a then young Cifuentes.

Speaking to talkSPORT at the time, Vickery highlighted Cifuentes for his performances for Ecuador during the U20 World Cup.

“He was the beating heart of that side and I think he’s a terrific midfielder. He’s strong, he’s got quality, he’s got a good engine - he’s one of the best all-round midfielders, potentially, that I’ve seen come out of South America in a while,” (via footballscotland).