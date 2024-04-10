Rangers make transfer move ahead of summer window as 'excited' figure confirms Ibrox news
Rangers have a new international scout as an Instagram post confirms a move behind the scenes at Ibrox.
Philippe Clement made three signings in his first transfer window back in January. While moves for the like of left-back Jefte fell through, they did secure Mohamed Diomande, Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes. More business is likely to be done this summer with several stars out of contract.
He will have more help behind the scenes when it comes to his summer recruitment. Anthony Galinski has been unveiled as the club's new lead international scout, replacing the outgoing Andreas Fehse, who has moved to Nottingham Forest. Piotr Kasprzak was also the leading man in Rangers' European scouting crew before leaving late last year.
Galinski previously worked with Royal Antwerp in Belgium as they were crowned champions of the Pro League last term. Taking to Instagram, he said: "Excited and honoured to be part of this mythical club as lead international scout.”
Next up for Rangers in the title race is their game in hand over Dundee, with a win enough to lift them two points clear of Celtic and into first place. Midfielder Kieran Dowell said of the game: “We are just focusing on winning every game we can at the minute, and I think it is probably going to have to be close to that to win the league, so whether we go top or not it is a cliche, but it is game by game at the minute.
“It is just the way the league has run this season, we are probably going to have to get close to maximum points to win the league. I've seen a couple of pictures of the pitch, but it is the same for both teams. You have just got to adapt to it, we are all good players, we have played on all different kinds of pitches, and we just have to accept it.”
