Rangers have been given the green light to make a move for Vaclav Cerny by parent club Wolfsburg this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to be a massive summer transfer window for Rangers as new head coach Russell Martin begins shaping the first team squad at Ibrox ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The former Southampton gaffer has already added his first signing of the window to his ranks by bringing in Bournemouth full back Max Aarons on loan. The England under 21 international follows on from Dundee playmaker Lyall Cameron who the club agreed to sign on a pre-contract deal earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still plenty of time to go in the window and plenty of work to be done to strengthen their ranks across the team. Now, it looks like a positive development could clear a path for them to make a very popular signing.

Rangers handed massive transfer boost as winger reportedly made available for transfer

According to a report in The Herald, former Rangers loanee Vaclav Cerny has been told he us up for sale by German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. That could be very welcome new for the Ibrox outfit after the Czech international impressed for them last season.

There is no indication yet if the Gers are interested in a permanent deal for the 27-year old. However, his performances over the course of the 2024/25 campaign would certainly mean that if a deal can be struck it will be a popular one with supporters.

Cerny was in excellent form last season and scored 19 goals for club and country across all competitions with 18 of those coming in a Rangers shirt. Incredibly though, it looks like that form hasn’t been enough to convince Die Wölfe he could be a valuable part of their squad which also features the likes of USA international Kevin Paredes and Danish star Andreas Skov Olsen as wingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German club’s loss could very well be Rangers gain if they do decide to pursue a move. However, competition could very well be fierce for his signature if other clubs get wind of the news.

It comes on the back of reports in Germany that the club are looking to clear out a large chunk of their wage bill so Cerny isn’t likely to be the only player moved on. Former Celtic defender Moritz Jenz has also reportedly been told he is surplus to requirements.

How much would Vaclav Cerny cost Rangers?

Cerny’s performances for Rangers may well prove to be a double edged sword. While he proved to be a match winning player on his own last season, his form could very well have driven up his asking price.

The same reports suggest that Wolfsburg are expecting to cash in on Cerny and, although he is up for sale, that doesn’t mean he will be allowed to leave on the cheap. Transfermarkt currently values him at €8 million (roughly £6.8 million) which would already represent a sizeable investment but that figure should very much be taken with a pinch of salt and could very well rise even higher if a bidding war was to occur.