The Czech international is unlikely to return to Rangers this summer after an excellent campaign on loan at Ibrox

Rangers’ prospects of luring Vaclav Cerny back to Ibrox on a permanent basis have been dashed after the winger’s agent all-but confirmed he will NOT be returning to Glasgow.

The Czech Republic international joined the Light Blues on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg last summer and emerged from a dismal domestic campaign as one of their standout performers.

His move to Govan could have been made permanent, but it has been revealed that Gers officials had already decided against taking up that option before the American takeover of the club was officially announced.

The 27-year-old - who has reportedly been slapped with a £9 million price tag - will now attempt to resurrect his career at the German outfit under new Dutch boss Paul Simonis, who will take charge ahead of the new campaign.

Vaclav Cerny not in talks with Rangers over permanent transfer

Cerny’s agent David Nehoda offered an update on his situation, confirming there haven’t been any concrete bids as of yet but all avenues remain open regarding his future.

He stated: “Vaclav will be back in Wolfsburg in time for their start of training. We are currently not in talks with Rangers about a possible further collaboration.

“There is no concrete offer from any other club either. The summer transfer market window does continue for a long time though, so everything remains possible.”

Cerny started 30 league games for the Light Blues last term, netting 12 times in the Scottish Premiership and a further six goals in European competition.

While his future is still to be determined, it would require significant investment from Rangers to find a suitable replacement and there’s no guarantee that they will have a similar impact to Cerny.