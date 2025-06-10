The on-loan Wolfsburg man was one of the few to emerge with credit from a dismal season at Ibrox

Rangers are facing up to the prospect of missing out loan star Vaclav Cerny with the San Francisco 49ers reportedly unable to compete with the ‘megabucks’ offers being lined up abroad.

The Ibrox club were hopeful of persuading the Czech Republic international into a permanent return to Glasgow but the Daily Record claim the Light Blues look set to be ‘blown out of the water’ in the race for his signature after his parent club slapped a £9 million price tag on the 27-year-old.

Cerny was one of only a select few players who earned pass marks last season after contributing 18 goals and nine assists during his year-long loan spell in Govan. However, his impressive form is set to price the Gers out of a move for the VfL Wolfsburg attacker.

European sources have informed the outlet that Cerny has a range of bids from across the continent on the table, which could see him secure a mega-money salary of up to €3.5 million a year. And those eye-watering figures are miles outwith Rangers’ price range.

Even with the £20 million investment set to be injected into the club’s transfer kitty by the club’s new American owners, Cerny is unlikely to return and will decide his next step over the coming weeks.

The Bundesliga outfit want to recoup the £8m they forked out to sign the former Ajax youth from Dutch side FC Twente two years ago. Turkish Super League side Trabzonspor are understood to have made initial enquiries but will face competition from a number of clubs in Spain.

Vaclav Cerny addresses future

Speaking earlier this month, however, Cerny admitted his future is still to be decided. He said: “I still have no idea where I will be playing next season. The only thing I know is that I am returning to Wolfsburg because the loan was without an option. I have a contract there for two more years.

“There will be time for a club future after the national team. I am a regular player at Wolfsburg . The club does not have a coach yet. Of course, I have some preliminary agreements, or I know what is planned for me.

“I would like to get the most out of a successful season. Contact (with Wolfsburg) has taken place, we all want to know where we stand. It has become clear what they expect from me, what I expect from them. I have received a training plan for the summer and we are moving forward.”