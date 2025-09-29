Preston North End are also in the hunt for the 27-year old

According to SportsBoom, Rangers are in the running to sign a prolific Swedish striker from the German second division.

The Royal Blues just managed their first win of the season, as a first half strike from James Tavernier, as well as a last minute winner from Max Aarons sealed the victory for Russell Martin’s men. The Livi win puts Rangers up to 8th in the SPFL Premiership table.

Both new summer striking additions have struggled to get going in a Rangers jersey thus far. Bojan Miovski has only one goal and isn’t getting the required service from the players around him, while Youssef Chermiti looked sharp when called upon from the bench at the Set Fare Arena, but is still yet to score a goal the Govan side. Despite spending around £13m on strikers in the transfer window, it appears Rangers are still on the lookout for more reinforcements in January.

Rangers enter transfer race for Lidberg

Isac Lidberg has been in great goalscoring form for Darmstadt in Bundesliga 2, as the Hesse side currently sit top of the table. The Swedish striker has scored seven goals in as many games in what has been an impressive start to the season. He plays up front for De Lillies alongside former Scotland Under-21 International Fraser Hornby.

SportsBoom say that Rangers are the latest British club to be interested in the 27-year old, as Lancashire sides Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Preston are all also after his signature. According to Transfermarkt, Lidberg is worth around £4m, however if his goalscoring record continues this is only going to increase. Darmstadt rejected a £2.5m bid from Egyptian Premier League side, Pyramids FC in the summer window.

It is understood that the player would like to follow in the footsteps of other Swedish stars who’ve made their name in Britain such as Henrik Larsson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Victor Gyokeres. It is for this reason that Darmstadt would be willing to let him go if the fee was right.

Number nine a problem position for Gers

As Rangers try to acquire Lidberg’s signature, it stems from a long few years of not having an out and out striker. Since both Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane left in the summer, neither Miovski nor Chermiti have looked like they’ve secured the number nine spot.

Even when Dessers and Igamane were at Rangers, neither really had a long run of games in the starting XI. Danilo has also had some game time, but clearly Martin doesn’t fancy him as the number one choice after spending big in his position in the summer.

Top scorer in Bundesliga 2, Rangers could do a lot worse than Lidberg, who has the chance to be their first out and out striker since the days of Alfredo Morelos. The striker has already outscored Rangers’ entire team in the league this season.