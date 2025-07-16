Rangers have the opportunity to sign this transfer target after he decided to reject a new deal with his current club.

Rangers have been linked with a European defender following his decision to reject a new contract with his current club.

The Light Blues are looking to enter the new Scottish Premiership season with the strongest possible squad as they target a title battle with Celtic. Last term highlighted a number of issues as they recorded their lowest points tally since 2020.

Rangers finished the 2019/20 season with 67 points on the board, 13 points adrift of champions Celtic. Under the guidance of Steven Gerrard, they went on to win the following season in stunning fashion - unbeaten and with a record 102 points in the bank, a whopping 25 clears of the Hoops.

Supporters will be dreaming of a similar comeback following last season’s tricky run, especially with new owners and a new manager now in place.

Rangers linked with former Chelsea defender

Rangers have been pretty busy so far this window and continue to monitor other targets on the transfer market. Russell Martin an co are looking to further strengthen their defence and have highlighted ex-Chelsea centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba as a potential target.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the link, reporting that the door is now open for clubs to approach Mbuyamba following his decision not to sign a new deal with current club Volendam.

“Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba, on the radar of Rangers and Gent,” the transfer expert wrote on social media.

“Volendam have opened the door to a sale of former Chelsea defender with €500,000 (£433k) price tag after he refused to extend his current contract. English clubs keen as well.”

Who is Rangers target Xavier Mbuyamba?

Mbuyamba is a Netherlands native who joined Maastricht side MVV at the age of nine before joining the academy at Barcelona, following their acquisitions of the likes of Frenkie de Jong.

Chelsea had initially been in for Mbuyamba but were unable to sanction a move due to their transfer ban. The English side did eventually get their target though when they agreed a three-year deal for his move from Barca to London in 2020.

Injury impacted the start of his time with Chelsea and he never went on to make a senior appearance before his eventual move Volendam in 2023.

After being released from the Chelsea academy, a lot of heads were turning in Mbuyamba’s direction. Coaches and media outlets at the time were likening the rising defensive star to compatriot and Netherlands icon Virgil van Dijk, who of course spent a chunk of his career at Celtic before making a household name for himself in England.

Mbuyamba is currently under contract with Volendam until next summer, so unless the club sell him this window, they run the risk of losing him as a free agent in less than 12 months’ time.

