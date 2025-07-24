Should Rangers sell star man Hamza Igamane they have the opportunity to replace him for cheaper

As Rangers’ season got underway on Tuesday night in a 2-0 win over Panathanaikos, Russell Martin still has choices to make regarding incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes. Rangers have already made multiple signings this window, however are yet to acquire another striker.

Between Danilo, Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane, The Gers have three out-and-out strikers, however none were able to affirm themselves as the number one choice last season. To add to this, with constant interest for Igamane from all over Europe, Rangers may already have to start thinking about replacing the Moroccan.

French side, Lille seem to be the front runners in the race to sign Igamane, with the Ibrox side asking for a fee of around £15m for the striker. So if Igamane was to go for the hefty fee, where should Rangers look to replace him?

Rangers could replace star man with a familiar face

As Rangers are crying out for a number nine with the likes of Hamza Igamane linked with an exit, former Aberdeen striker, Bojan Miovski would be a suitable replacement, for a fraction of the fee. Miovski was linked with Celtic and Rangers during his time at The Dons but ended up signing for Spanish outfit, Girona, last summer.

Since his move to Spain, Miovski hasn’t been as prolific in front of goal, netting only twice in sixteen La Liga appearances last season. Despite this the Macedonian had a formidable goal-scoring record during his time in the Granite City.

According to Transfermarkt.com, Miovski’s price tag is now around £2.1m, nearly an eighth of what the Govan side want for Igamane. The striker is still under contract at Girona until 2028.

A proven goalscorer

Cyriel Dessers was Rangers’ top scorer last season with 29 for the season, however this doesn’t tell the full story as the Nigerian at times had a knack for missing easier opportunities that would send Rangers fans berserk. During his time at Aberdeen, Miovski was known to be extremely clinical, especially in one on one situations and always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, a quality the current crop of strikers at Rangers lack.

In his two full seasons at Aberdeen, Miovski scored 18 and 26 goals respectively, helping the club come third in the League in 2023 and was a major part of their League Cup run in 2024 where they narrowly lost to Rangers in the final. The Macedonian’s domestic record speaks for itself and would massively help Rangers, who struggled in front of goal last season against some of the so called ‘weaker’ teams in the league.

At 26 years old, Miovski has still got a long career ahead of him, therefore there is no reason why Russell Martin shouldn’t consider him regarding options for a number nine. In recent years Rangers have looked far and wide for a striker without success, perhaps a familiar face with a proven track record could be the answer.