Here’s the latest update when it comes to Rangers’ transfer pursuit of former Sheffield United winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Rangers are claimed to have made a big money transfer offer for ex Sheffield United winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Light Blues showed their power on the flanks this week with wingers Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama both netting in their 2-0 Champions League second round qualifier first leg victory vs Panathinaikos. New head coach Russell Martin appears to want more though and new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh have backed him, with reputable journalist David Orstein claiming a loan move with a permanent £10m obligation package has been tabled to Crystal Palace for Rak-Sakyi.

Aged 22, he spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, scoring seven times with two assists in 36 games. His ability and potential has attracted a huge Rangers offer to his parent club, and even though that has been rejected, the Light Blues are not giving up hope on a statement signing. It would be a mega money move by Rangers which would rank as one of the most expensive in their history, with Tore Andre Flo ‘s £12m switch from Chelsea standing as their record buy.

Rangers transfer update on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ornstein reports: “Rangers have made an offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The approach from the Scottish Premiership club was for an initial loan with a potential obligation to buy worth up to £10million. The offer was rejected by Palace but Rangers’ pursuit of the 22-year-old remains ongoing and there is interest from elsewhere.

“Rak-Sakyi came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before moving to Palace in 2019 and signing a first professional deal with the club back in 2021. Rak-Sakyi has made 10 first-team appearances for Palace and spent last season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United. He played 36 times in all competitions, scoring seven goals, as Chris Wilder’s side missed out on promotion to the Premier League with defeat in the playoff final.

“Capped at Under-20 and Under-21 level by England, Rak-Sakyi is also eligible to represent Ghana through his parents. Rangers have had a busy summer with Oscar Cortes, Thelo Aasgaard, Joe Rothwell and Max Aarons among a number of new arrivals. New head coach Russell Martin kicked off his tenure with a 2-0 win over Panathinaikos in the second round of Champions League qualifying on Tuesday.”

What Sheffield United said about Rangers target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Speaking last year upon his arrival at Sheffield United, then-boss Chris Wilder was giddy over the exciting star’s potential. He said: “This deal was particularly pleasing to get over the line just because of the nature of the interest in Jesurun. His loan spell at Charlton really put him on the map and last season he enjoyed some Premier League experience, so with that in mind, he was always going to command interest.

“I'd like to thank Dougie Freedman and everyone at Palace for trusting us with the next stage of Jes's development. I've also got to mention our old mate Dean Henderson, who gave Jes a glowing reference of what we're about here. Many will have seen the speculation in the media over the last month, and some of the clubs linked, including ones in the Premier League, so I am really pleased that the lad has decided to come here.

"He's still young, and has lots to learn, but he has real talent and he's someone who has the ability to get the punters off their seats. Again, like some of the other players we've taken this summer, he's someone we'll enjoy working with."