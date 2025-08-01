Rangers look set to miss out on this transfer target following the latest developments in his story.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers look to be snubbed of their chance to sign Conor Coady following the latest update on his transfer saga.

The former England international has been linked with a move away from current club Leicester City ahead of the 2025/26 season. The Light Blues have been firmly in the running to sign the experienced defender but the rapid rise of Wrexham has also put them in the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, according to the latest developments, it’s the Welsh side who look set to secure the signing of Coady over anyone else.

Rangers set to miss out on Conor Coady

Leicester have accepted a bid from the Red Dragons with the two clubs agreeing a £2 million fee between them, via BBC Sport. The 32-year-old reportedly ‘passed his medical’ with the EFL Championship side on Friday morning.

With less than 12 months left on Coady’s current contract at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes main options were to either sell the centre-back this summer or risk him leaving as a free agent next year.

Wrexham are on a meteoric rise and are preparing for their first season back in the second tier for 43 years. Premier League promotion is now their focus, having stunned the world with an unprecedented three consecutive promotions up the English football pyramid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rose from the fifth tier to the Championship in just three short seasons, making them a very exciting project to be part of right now.

Conor Coady to Rangers transfer saga

Just one day before the news of Coady’s successful medical with Wrexham, the Daily Record claimed that the former Wolves and Everton star was keen on the idea of joining Rangers. Russell Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell had earmarked him as a possible marquee signing for the summer.

However, new Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes had refused to sign off on any players sales before having the chance to observe and speak to them all during pre-season.

“I think that is why everything kind of just stopped for a while with the potential Conor Coady to Rangers deal,” Record Sport’s Keith Jackson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I am hearing now is Cifuentes is more amenable to it. I think there is a realisation that it suits all parties and particularly Conor Coady. However, there is an extra spanner in the works there as over that period Wrexham have made a bit of a push and I think they think they are at the table as well.

“The information I am getting still suggests Rangers would be in the box seat if they want to press ahead with the sort of deal that was being discussed with Conor Coady a few weeks ago.

“I think that is still the one Conor Coady wants. It remains to be seen if it is still the deal Rangers want. I would be very surprised if it is not.”

Will Rangers make a last-ditch attempt to hijack the deal or move on to other targets?

In other news: Tottenham wonderkid reveals lifelong love for Rangers in massive coup after sealing Ibrox loan switch