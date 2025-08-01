The 17-year-old has moved to Rangers on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League giants

Mikey Moore has revealed his lifelong love for Rangers convinced him to make the move to Ibrox - declaring his family have always supported the club.

The Tottenham Hotspur wonderkid has joined the Ibrox side on a season-long loan deal from the Premier League giants this morning. Moore is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the English game.

At just 17-years-old, he has made 21 first-team appearances for the North London outfit - and he will now spend the next 12 months continuing his development in Glasgow.

Moore has agreed a straight loan with Russell Martin’s side with NO option or obligation to buy.

It’s unlikely he will be pitched straight into the squad for tomorrow’s Scottish Premiership opener Motherwell at Fir Park as international clearance can take longer for players under 18.

What has Mikey Moore said about Rangers move?

Moore admits he can’t wait to get started at his new club as he revealed his affection for Rangers stems from his relatives.

He told the club’s official website: “I’ve always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them. I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it’s a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here.

“I’m excited to get going. As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I’m excited to be here and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.”

What has head coach, Russell Martin said?

Martin commented: “We are thrilled to bring Mikey on loan for this season. His profile as a brave, aggressive attacking player is one that we were keen to add to the squad, and he is certainly a player who, despite his age, can make an impact on the team from day one.

“He is a player with huge potential, and it is testament to his quality that he has been entrusted by Spurs in both the Premier League and UEFA Europa League with such regularity over the last 18 months.”

What has Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell said?

Thelwell added: “It is no secret that there was significant interest from elsewhere in Mikey and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers at this stage in his career.

“He rose to prominence with Spurs last year and it is a reflection of his temperament and quality as a player that he made an immediate impact at a senior level which demands the best.”