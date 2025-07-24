A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers remain active on the summer transfer window as the start of the new Scottish Premiership season approaches.

Brendan Rodgers has already spoken out about his side’s transfer business so far, with the Hoops taking a more reserved approach to the window. Celtic have spent in the region of £3 million so far on their new signings, with others coming in as free agents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are looking to stack up their squad numbers ahead of what they will hope is a vast improvement on last season’s league finish. The Light Blues will be eager to put pressure on Celtic and squash the gap between the two.

As both clubs continue to weigh up both signings and sales this window, we’ve highlighted some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill.

Rangers snubbed of ‘top’ Premier League goalkeeper

Rangers are set to lose out on one of their transfer targets as goalkeeper Carl Rushworth closes in on a move elsewhere.

The Light Blues have kept the 24-year-old on their radar this summer but the Brighton and Hove Albion ace is set to stay in England. According to Record Sport, Rushworth is due to join Coventry City on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having come through the youth system on England’s south coast, the shot-stopper has been with Brighton since 2019 but has not yet made a senior appearance for the Seagulls. During his time with the Premier League club, Rushworth has been sent out on loan on five separate occasions, and now he’s due another temporary stint within the English football pyramid.

During his time with Swansea City, former manager Luke Williams had a lot of praise for Ashworth, via The Argus.

“Yes, he’s that good. But it's not just about how good you are as a player or goalkeeper. It's also about the personality, and he's top.”

Championship side eye Celtic duo

Partick Thistle are weighing a potential double loan swoop for Celtic duo Kyle Ure and Josh Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Parkhead defender Mark Wilson has taken on the role of the Jags’ new manager and he is looking to raid his former club to bolster the ranks this summer. According to another Record Sport report, Wilson is interested in signing 19-year-old Ure as Partick Thistle prepare for the upcoming Scottish Championship season.

Celtic would reportedly like to see the young star benefit from regular first team experience out on loan this season after being involved with Rodgers’ senior squad during pre-season.

Ure is expected to make his decision in the coming days, while goalkeeper Clarke is also of interest to Wilson and the Jags. He was loaned out last season to another former Celtic star, with Scott Brown’s Ayr United taking him on.

In other news, Celtic target seals Aston Villa transfer exit as former Rangers starlet joins SPFL club