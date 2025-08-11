Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer headlines.

Rangers and Celtic recruitment is still ongoing as the Hoops already start to build some title race room for manoeuvre.

The Light Blues have racked up impressive wins over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in Champions League qualifying so far but domestic matters have been bumpy. They have drawn 1-1 with both Motherwell and Dundee, allowing Celtic to rack up a four point gap already in beating St Mirren and Aberdeen in their two openers.

Both sides will look to do transfer business between now and the end of the window. Here are some of the latest transfer headlines around both clubs.

Bojan Miovski to Celtic transfer urged

Pundit Richard Foster reckons Celtic should be looking at a deal for Girona striker Bpjan Miovski. The North Macedonian forward shone at Aberdeen before leaving for La Liga but he netted four times in 22 games, having scored 44 goals at Pittodrie. Former Aberdeen and Rangers right back Foster believes a cut price deal could be in the offing.

He told Go Radio: “I thought he was excellent for Aberdeen. He scored a lot of goals, really clever football player. Watching Miovski in games, his movement is brilliant. He senses where the space is. He's always trying to play on the blind side of defenders. He makes really, really clever runs. He's quick, he's a good finisher.

“I think you put him into the Celtic team, and he's going to get far more chances. I think he's probably more of a natural goal scorer than Adam Idah. He's possibly not hit the form that he would have liked. Celtic might be able to get him on a cut price deal but I like the idea. It's a bit different. I think he's clever enough and he's technically good enough a football player to play for Celtic.”

Rangers summer signing fired warning

Ex Ibrox striker Billy Dodds reckons Max Aarons needs to shape up or ship out of Rangers’ first team. The right back has signed on loan from Bournemouth but performances have been criticised in the early days of his Ibrox stint, playing out on the left too. Dodds, who was on the interim coaching staff at Rangers in the second half of last season, wonders if Aaron’s has the character to handle Ibrox expectations.

He told Sportsound: “The one thing I would say about (Max) Aarons is that he has got to make sure he takes responsibility. That's why the crowd were getting on his back. I felt for (Kieran) Dowell because he got booed coming on, it's not nice and you have to show big character. But with Aarons, it's got to be 'I am taking the ball and deliver a cross'. There were times where he could have put it in and chose not to, and that's why they were on him.

“He looked nervous and he's not the best defensively. If he doesn't start showing that he's not enough character to be at this club, then he'll soon find himself out the team. He's not great defensively and his best attributes are going forward. He is taking no responsibility because he feels the pressure of the crowd and that's what clubs like Rangers can do to you. That's where he is. Russell Martin wants the players to put their egos to bed and concentrate on the football. But I think they need more egos at the club because egos come with top players."