Mark Wotte insists Rangers will recruit their answer to Celtic star James Forrest if they managed to push the boat out to land Moroccan winger Couhaib Driouech.
The former Scotland performance director and Morocco Under-21 head coach is huge admirer of the 22-year-old wide man who looks set to leave relegated Eredivisie outfit Excelsior Rotterdam this summer, despite having one year left on his current deal.
Dutch rivals PSV Eindhoven currently lead the chase for Driouech, but the Light Blues and French Ligue 1 side RC Lens are also rumoured to be interested in him. Wotte is hopeful Ibrox boss Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen can launch a bid worthy of challenging PSV for Driouech, admitting it would be a shrewd move.
Wotte previously hailed evergreen Hoops veteran Forrest as Scottish football’s ‘light in the darkness’ and he reckons Driouech could be Rangers’ equivalent. He stated: “There will be plenty competition but, if Rangers can sign Driouech they will enjoy him. He’s a talented boy. I loved to watched him - he’s a very attractive player. He would be good in Scottish football. And, for Rangers, he’d be a similar type of player to what Forrest is for Celtic.
“This is his quality. He’s a winger who can come inside or outside, is quick, stocky, agile and brave. He also has a good end product. I watched him twice last month against my hometown team Den Hague. When you play in Europe for Rangers, you need to have speed up front but it’s not just that he is quick. I’d compare him a little bit with Ryan Fraser too. He’s a good dribbler and could be a good asset to Rangers.”
