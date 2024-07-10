Barron joined from Aberdeen | SNS Group

Rangers made the transfer move earlier this summer.

Aberdeen have been told that Rangers offered them the right amount when it comes to Connor Barron.

The midfielder’s contract expired at Pittodrie earlier this summer, and Rangers have moved to pick him up on a long-term contract. Barron is now with Philippe Clement’s side as they prepare for the upcoming Premiership season with a training camp in Holland.

It was claimed last month that Aberdeen had turned down around £500k in compensation for the Scotland youth international and they were willing go to a tribunal in order to try and land more cash. £500k is the amount the Pittodrie club would have been guaranteed had their academy graduate have chosen one of the offers he had to move to England or Europe.

Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson reckons the Light Blues put up a reasonable amount, and that tension between clubs is perhaps a factor. He told Ibrox News: “I think it’s a real fair offer that Rangers have made. If the boy goes down to England, which there was a lot of talk about, what is the fee for coming through the youth ranks?

“But there’s always been a kind of bad blood, a tension, between the two clubs for a number of years. When I heard Connor Barron was available, we’re gonna get him, I knew there would have to be a small fee paid.