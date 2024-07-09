Steven Gerrard-era Rangers signing makes transfer move to join Celtic legend

The winger is on the move | SNS Group

A former Rangers winger has signed up to play a part in Celtic legend Scott Brown’s Ayr United revolution.

Jake Hastie has signed a one-year deal with the Scottish Championship side after time as a trialist at Somerset Park. He was last with Hartlepool United and spent the second half of last season on loan at Hamilton Accies, as they were promoted from League One to the second tier.

Hastie’s potential was displayed at Motherwell in the second half of the 2018/19 season after a loan at Alloa. He netted 11 times with seven assists that term and attracted the attention of Rangers, who signed him on a long-term deal.

It didn’t work out though and Hastie spent time back with Motherwell on loan, alongside stints with Rotherham United, Partick Thistle and Linfield before moving to Hartlepool United on a permanent basis in 2022.

An Ayr statement reads: “The Club are delighted to announce the signing of winger, Jake Hastie on a 1-year deal, subject to international clearance. Jake was a free agent following his departure from Hartlepool at the end of last season. Welcome to the Honest Men, Jake!”

At the time of signing him in 2019, former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said of Hastie: “We’re delighted to be able to add Jake to the squad next season. He is a talented young player who has performed well in the second half of this season.