There’s a Rangers star linked with a transfer exit this month but another could move according to an ex-player.

A former Rangers star reckons that it could be another Ibrox striker who heads for the exit door - not the one prominently linked with it.

Cyriel Dessers has been touted as a transfer target for clubs in Italy after dropping down the pecking order behind Danilo and summer signing Hamza Igamane, who has hit top form. Scott Arfield has been running the rule over the forward options at his ex-club and has a theory over the pair of them.

While there are stronger rumours over Dessers making a move this month, he believes it could be Igamane that actually departs. He said on BBC Scotland when discussing both strikers: “I think in the top area they need a number nine. It does depend on Cyriel Dessers and where his future ends up.

“I think the number nine we need a few more options up there, we need something different. The performance of Igamane in the last six or seven weeks is attracting a hell of a lot of interest as well. We are talking about Dessers being on the move, it could be Igamane, if the money adds up.

“The fact that he (Dessers) keeps scoring goals it puts him name in the conversation. For good and bad. He’s a bit of an enigma in these parts. People love him, people can’t quite take to him.

He’s went from the first choice number to the third since Igamane’s vein of form and Danilo coming back from injury. As long as he keeps doing this. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against. His name will be in conversations all around Europe because he definitely possesses something that people want.

”Whether he stays here past this in the next two weeks I’m not quite sure. But if he does then fair play to him. He’ll stick it out for another six months and he’ll score another five, six, seven, eight, ten goals, no doubt about it. Top goalscorer at Rangers this season.

“He comes across very likeable, very relatable, loveable. He looks like a good teammate. Any good striker that misses a chance, they don’t care. They’ve got this selfishness. But he does look like he goes back for more and that’s what you want. I played with Alfredo Morelos, and sometimes Alfredo, one because his English wasn’t great, but he genuinely didn’t care how bad he was. It was his greatest attribute because he just went back for more.”