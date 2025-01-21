Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how AI sees some of the Scottish Premiership transfer window - including Rangers and Celtic - going.

It’s transfer silly season and the rumours on Rangers and Celtic are running amok.

The champions are yet to make a move in the window but talk of Kieran Tierney is rife. His return after a 2019 move to Arsenal may also spark the exit of Alex Valle who is on loan from Barcelona, with Como in for the left-back.

Over at Rangers, they have made their first move with the signing of Portuguese star Rafael Fernandes on loan from Ligue 1 side Lille. If they are to have any hope of catching Celtic in the Premiership title race, more signings may be needed to really kick that into gear

Predictions over what will happen are also being made and now the data has been crunched. The simulators have been booted up to see what AI reckons is going to happen between now and the end of the month. From the weird to the quite possible, here’s what transfer are tipped to be done, in and out of Premiership clubs, as per ESports Insider.

Saints spending £400k? Probably veering towards the highly unlikely camp...

Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient to Hearts) Fee: £500k

Midfielder is formerly of Manchester United

Alfie Kilgour (Mansfield Town to Kilmarnock) Fee: £250k

Killie have already brought Calvin Ramsay to the club and are backed for another deal.

Islam Chesnokov (Tobol to Heart of Midlothian) Fee: £1m

Winger has been strongly linked with making the switch to Tynecastle

Ryan Porteous (Watford to Rangers) Fee: £1.5m

A Rangers incoming is tipped and one player fans know well. Played a pantomime villain role when facing them with Hibs.

Kwame Poku (Peterborough to Rangers) Fee: £1.5m

Another move from Rangers and again they’re tipped to dip into the EFL.

Johnny Russell (Free Agent to Ross County) Fee: Free

Former Dundee United and Derby County winger returns to Scottish football after time in the ML1.

Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic to West Ham United) Fee: £14m

It’d be a huge blow to lose the striker but the Hoops are also tipped to bag a big fee.

Liam Scales (Celtic to Southampton) Fee: £4m

This would be a major shock. Has been a regular but could be going to the EPL if the simulator proves right.

Josh Campbell (Hibernian to Burnley) Fee: £1.5m

Boyhood Hibee has been tipped to make the club a big fee.

Bobby Wales (Kilmarnock to Hull City) Fee: £100k

A measly fee for someone so promising and a young Scottish talent. Derek McInnes will want to build around.

A Rangers exit to go with a couple incomings. The striker has come out the team of late for Hamza Igamane.

Killie set for some striker department blows as per this model.