The 19-year-old attacker was locked in talks over a contract extension with the Ibrox club earlier this month

Rangers have allowed attacker Zak Lovelace to return to former club Millwall on a permanent long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old forward has been on the cusp of Philippe Clement’s first-team squad at Ibrox but has struggled with injury niggles during his time in Glasgow.

And Lovelace has opted to turn down the offer of a contract extension in Govan by re-joining the English Championship side, who he left to join Rangers back in the summer of 2022.

The young attacker progressed up through Millwall’s youth system and became the club’s second youngest-ever player in their history to make his senior debut aged 15 and 340 days. During his two-and-a-half year spell in Scotland, Lovelace spent the majority of time in the Light Blues academy.

His final act in a Rangers jersey was a substitute appearance in last Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox.

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen told the club’s official website: “I'm very pleased to be bringing Zak Lovelace back to the football club. Zak had been really keen to come back as well, so discussions have been going on for the past few weeks about it. I want to thank Glasgow Rangers for their help with this deal.

“Our supporters will be aware of Zak from his time here before. It feels like he is well into his career already, having made his Millwall debut in 2021, but we have to remember he is only 19-years-old - patience is required as he adapts to the demands of this League.

“Training and being around the first-team, under the guidance of Alex Neil, will be of huge benefit to him. He is a great athlete; big, strong, quick, dynamic, takes people on and gets crosses into the box and has shots on goal. It's another very good and young signing for us.”