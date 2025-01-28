Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both players have been part of Philippe Clement’s first-team squad in recent weeks - and are in line for more game time

Zak Lovelace and Findlay Curtis are both reportedly locked in discussions to sign new contracts and extend their stay at Rangers.

Striker Lovelace, 19, and midfielder Curtis, 18, have recently moved up to Philippe Clement’s first-team squad from the B-team, coinciding with changes to the youth development pathways in place behind the scenes at Ibrox.

Englishman Lovelace moved to Govan in the summer of 2022 shortly after breaking into the Millwall senior squad as a 16-year-old. The versatile attacker - capable of playing anywhere across the front line - has been unfortunate with injury problems during previous stints in the Light Blues first-team.

Steven Davis handed Lovelace a rare starting during one of his two games as interim manager against St Mirren in Paisley back in October 2023. However, he was forced due to injury in the first-half and was replaced at the time by Ross McCausland, who went on to cement a place in new boss Clement’s plans during the subsequent months that followed.

Curtis, who made his senior debut against Highland League side Fraserburgh in a recent Scottish Cup fourth round tie, has gone from strength to strength this season. He stepped off the bench at Old Trafford and impressed during a 40 minute run-out against Manchester United in the 2-1 Europa League defeat.

A product of the Rangers youth academy, Curtis will remain part of Clement’s set-up rather than head out on loan for the remainder of the season. The highly-rated wide man played from off the left against Fraserburgh and then showcase his ability to feature on the opposite side against United.

Lovelace provided an assist for Cyriel Dessers in Sunday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Dundee United after coming on as a substitute, while Curtis and fellow youngster Bailey Rice were both part of the travelling contingent alongside another B-team prospect Paul Nsio, who was given a late cameo appearance.

According to the Rangers Review, regular minutes for the likes of Rice, Curtis and Lovelace will be prioritised over roles for fringe men such as Rabbi Matondo should he fail to complete a move elsewhere. It follows Rangers background change in how they’re approaching the development of their young talent by presenting them with more first-team opportunities.

That has so far resulted in five players heading out on loan already this month - Josh Gentles (Alloa Athletic), Robbie Fraser (Livingston), Cole McKinnon (Ayr United), Kristian Webster (Dumbarton) and Leyton Grant (Stirling Albion) - with more expected to follow before the January window closes. It’s thought that Jacob Pazikas, Archie Stevens and Blaine McClure are next in line to head out on temporary moves.