Joe Rodon and Glen Kamara of Leeds United in discussion

The Ibrox side will be on high alert after the Championship club thrashed Norwich City to book their place in the play-off final at Wembley

Rangers are well positioned to land a six-figure windfall if former midfield star Glen Kamara seals promotion to the English Premier League with Leeds United.

The Finland international - who quit Ibrox for Elland Road in a transfer worth around £5million last summer - has become a key figure for the Yorkshire outfit, racking up 41 appearances in his debut season.

The 28-year-old started for Daniel Farke’s side as Leeds thrashed Norwich City 4-0 to book their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26th. And the Light Blues board will be keeping a close eye on the result, which could have big implications for the Glasgow giants.

According to the Rangers Review, the Govan side will rake in a £500,000 transfer bonus if Leeds beat either Southampton or West Brom in the money-spinning final. The report adds that Rangers inserted a clause into the deal that saw Kamara head south of the border back in August.

And the potential cash injection would be welcomed with open arms by current boss Philippe Clement as he prepares to rebuild his first-team squad this summer along with the help of director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.

