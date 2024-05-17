How Rangers could land tasty transfer windfall as Ibrox eyes turn to Premier League for cash injection
Rangers are well positioned to land a six-figure windfall if former midfield star Glen Kamara seals promotion to the English Premier League with Leeds United.
The Finland international - who quit Ibrox for Elland Road in a transfer worth around £5million last summer - has become a key figure for the Yorkshire outfit, racking up 41 appearances in his debut season.
The 28-year-old started for Daniel Farke’s side as Leeds thrashed Norwich City 4-0 to book their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26th. And the Light Blues board will be keeping a close eye on the result, which could have big implications for the Glasgow giants.
According to the Rangers Review, the Govan side will rake in a £500,000 transfer bonus if Leeds beat either Southampton or West Brom in the money-spinning final. The report adds that Rangers inserted a clause into the deal that saw Kamara head south of the border back in August.
And the potential cash injection would be welcomed with open arms by current boss Philippe Clement as he prepares to rebuild his first-team squad this summer along with the help of director of football recruitment Nils Koppen.
The Belgian has been waiting patiently to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Michael Beale last October and targets have already been identified ahead of next season, with a number of changes expected across the backline, in central midfield and potentially in attack.
