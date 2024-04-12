The Rangers starting XI if transfer rumours prove true as £8m forward and Brazilian left-back form revamped Clement team

Rangers' transfer rumours are starting to ramp up ahead of the summer window

By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 19:04 BST

The Rangers rumours are starting to take flight and these will only ignite further the closer we get to the summer transfer window.

Philippe Clement and co are focused on the Scottish Premiership title race for now after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Celtic on last Sunday. It leaves them a point behind their rivals with one game to go before the split, with the Light Blues still to play their game in hand against Dundee.

Meanwhile, transfer rumours are beginning to crop up ahead of the summer window opening in June. Over the past week, the Gers have been linked with a £4million move for a Belgian goalkeeper, while there has been plenty of speculation surrounding possible exits, including Borna Barisic, Sam Lammers and Ianis Hagi.

So what would a Rangers XI look like at the start of next season if some of the most recent rumours prove to be true? At the expense of some current first-team players, we take a look at who’s included.

The Gers are one of a number of clubs looking at the £4m-rated Standard Liege goalkeeper, who previously was the subject of interest from Celtic, amid the possibility that current No.1 Jack Butland could be lured away from Ibrox this summer.

1. GK: Arnaud Bodart

Despite his rising age, it's impossible to see the Light Blues skipper being dropped or replaced by Clement, despite recently being linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia. It seems increasingly likely that Tavernier will see out the rest of his playing career in Govan.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Hasn't maintained his usually high standards as well this season, making a number of uncharacteristic mistakes. But the Englishman remains the club's first-choice central defensive option and that isn't expected to change over the summer.

3. RCB: Connor Goldson

With no centre-backs currently linked with Rangers, the Scotland international keeps his spot alongside Goldson in the XI for the time being.

4. LCB: John Souttar

With no centre-backs currently linked with Rangers, the Scotland international keeps his spot alongside Goldson in the XI for the time being.

