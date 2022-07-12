Rangers could soon bolster their options in midfield.

The Gers have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich and USMNT midfielder, Malik Tillman.

It has been reported that Giovanni van Bronckhorst is interested in bringing him to Ibrox, adding to their attacking options following the departure of Joe Aribo to Southampton.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been with the Bundesliga giants for seven years and made his debut for the senior team last season.

Malik Tillman.

The youngster made his Champions League debut in December 2021, replacing Robert Lewandowski as Bayern ran out 3-0 winners against Barcelona.

Tillman represented both Germany, his birth nation, and the United States, through his father, during his international youth career, before opting for the latter when joining the senior team.

The signing of Tillman would be Rangers’ fourth addition of the summer.

John Souttar arrived on a pre-contract deal, with midfielder Tom Lawrence and striker Antonio Colak also arriving.

The Govan side have also been linked with a move for winger Rabbi Matondo. The speedy Welshman has been omitted from Schalke’s pre-season training camp, with the German club admitting this was due to transfer talks.

However, Rangers look set to miss out on another two signings. They have been linked with moves for midfielder Angelo Fulgini, who is set to sign for Mainz, and Theo Bongonda.

The latter joined Belgian side Genk for a club record fee in 2019 and has scored 24 goals in 59 games from the flanks.