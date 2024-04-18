Rangers trio accused of crumbling under pressure amid major title setback in Celtic battle
Former Rangers striker Rory Loy believes a clutch of the squad’s leaders are unable to handle the pressure of a close-run title race, following more dropped points on Wednesday night.
The Ibrox club were held to a 0-0 draw at Dundee, to leave Celtic three points clear with five games remaining. Philippe Clement’s side have picked up just five points from the last 15 on offer, with defeats at home to Motherwell and at Ross County seriously damaging their title bid.
Celtic also have a better goal difference as things stand, meaning Rangers will likely need to win against their rivals at Parkhead next month and hope Brendan Rodgers’ side drop points elsewhere.
Loy named James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and John Lundstram when he discussed how Rangers had struggled to cope with the pressure of the title race, as he believes they did not face the same mental battles in 2020 owing to Celtic’s poor season as Steven Gerrard led the Ibrox outfit to the title.
“I don’t think that they have dealt well with the pressure," Loy told BBC Scotland. “I think some of their stalwarts, Tavernier, Goldson, Lundstram, they’ve been in this position before and anytime that bit of pressure is applied they don’t seem to react well to it.
"They can’t seem to handle it all that well. They did one season of course, when Celtic capitulated and were not anywhere close to them. But when it comes to this time of the season, where it’s just after the winter break or closer to the end of the season, they don’t seem to be able to handle it very well.”
Rangers had 66 per cent of the ball in Dundee, as they registered 17 shots with five on target while their hosts managed just one shot on target although they saw a goal chalked off for an offside. Up next is the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts on Sunday before they return to Premiership action at St Mirren on April 28.
