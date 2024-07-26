Oliver McBurnie was released by Sheffield United earlier this summer | Getty Images

The striker was released by Sheffield United earlier this summer following their relegation from the Premier League

Rangers die-hard Oli McBurnie has completed a dream transfer to Spanish La Liga outfit Las Palmas on a three-year-deal - and has headed straight to their pre-season training camp in Marbella.

The 28-year-old Scotland international was a free agent after his contract with Sheffield United ended last month. He was one of NINE players to be shown the door by the Blades following their relegation to the English Championship, but still became somewhat of a cult figure due to his workrate and commitment.

It’s understood McBurnie, whose girlfriend recently gave birth to their first child, had the opportunity to stay at Bramall Lane on reduced terms, but instead opted the time was right to seek a fresh challenge on the sunshine isle. Taking to social media to send an emotional goodbye letter to supporters after his departure from the South Yorkshire club, McBurnie posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The Blades will always have a special place in my heart.”

He wrote: “To Sheffield United, It's difficult for me to write this and express just how special these last five years have been for me and my family. I came to United five years ago, as a young naive man and leave with a beautiful girlfriend and perfect little daughter.

“To the gaffer Chris and previous manager Hecky whom I both have an enormous amount of respect for, thank you. It was a pleasure to work with and learn from you every day, you stuck by me when times were tough and you both made me a better person and footballer. To the coaches and all the backroom staff from the training ground to the stadium, thank you for all your hard work that doesn't get the recognition it deserves.

“To my teammates, wow. I've been lucky enough to share the dressing room truly with some of the best people I've ever met in my life. The memories we made and the times we had I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life. I really have made friends for life. Thank you. And to you fans...It has been some ride, l have experienced some of the best and also the toughest times of my life during this last five years, but one thing remained throughout. You always stuck by me. Me and my family will never be able to repay you for the love you showed me, the Blades will always have a special place in my heart...and you will definitely see me In the concourse when I'm back! Thank you! Once a Blade, always a Blade!” Gran Canaria-based Las Palmas announced McBurnie as their latest summer addition on Thursday afternoon. They finished 16th in the 20-team Spanish top-flight last term and will be hoping that McBurnie can fire them up the table this season after notching 26 goals in 144 league appearances for Sheffield United, whom he joined from Swansea City in a deal worth £20 million back in August 2019.

They confirmed: “Oliver McBurnie becomes the new forward for UD Las Palmas, following the agreement reached between both parties. The relationship will extend until June 30, 2027. The centre forward arrives on a free transfer to UD Las Palmas from Sheffield United.

“McBurnie has extensive experience in the Championship (125 games) and the Premier League (96 games). He started in the ranks of Bradford and in the 2015/16 season he was transferred to Swansea City. After several seasons in which he was on loan at clubs such as Newport County, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley FC, he was transferred to Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season, playing 159 games so far in the ranks of the English club, where he has also scored 29 goals.