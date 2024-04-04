Rangers v Aberdeen cup final to be shown live on TV next month

Rangers celebrate with the trophy during a Youth Cup Final match against Hearts at Hampden Park

The 2024 Scottish Youth Cup Final between Rangers and Aberdeen will be televised live on BBC Scotland, it has been announced.

The Hampden Park showpiece - which will kick-off at 7.05pm on Wednesday, May 1st - is sure to attract plenty of interest, with fans of both clubs hoping to see a repeat of last year’s entertainment which saw a dramatic eleven-goal thriller between the Gers and Celtic.

The Light Blues slumped to a 6-5 defeat on that occasion, but they did get their hands on the trophy in 2022, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Hearts with Darren McInally and Aston Villa-bound Rory Wilson on target for David McCallum’s young side.

Rangers, who boast a rich history in the prestigious competition, had to overcome a nervy penalty shoot-out to edge past Dundee United in the semi-finals to set up their fourth successive trip to the national stadium.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, last reached the Youth Cup Final in 2018, but they haven’t lifted the silverware since 2001 when they defeated Celtic 2-0 - their first since the Sir Alex Ferguson era. The Dons thrashed Ayr United 7-2 in the last four to ensure they will head to Glasgow full of confidence.