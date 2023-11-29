Rangers and Aris Limassol injury latest as the two sides face off in Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Rangers can progress to the Europa League knockout stages if they record a victory over Aris Limassol at Ibrox on Thursday night - but Philippe Clement will have a few difficult selections calls to make.

The Ibrox boss will be forced to change both of his centre-back pairings against the Cypriot champions from the two who started Sunday's 1-1 Premiership draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Connor Goldson will be forced to sit this one out through suspension while Leon Balogun can count himself extremely unlucky to have missed out on the club's European squad list named by previous manager Michael Beale.

Despite suffering a shock 2-1 defeat in Cyprus in the reverse fixture on Matchday 2 of the competition, Rangers will fancy their chances of outclassing Aris back on home soil and with renewed confidence under Clement, who remains unbeaten since taking the reins in mid-October.

With defensive alterations a certainty and options to call on in attack with the likes of wingers Ross McCausland - agreed a new deal until 2027 - and Rabbi Matondo back in contention and pushing for a first start since late September.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of this evening's clash...

John Souttar and Kieran Dowell take part in a Rangers training session on Wednesday ahead of facing Aris Limassol

2 . Connor Goldson - Rangers OUT - The towering English centre-back will serve a one-match suspension here, leaving the Gers light on defensive options.

3 . Nicolas Raskin - Rangers OUT - Hasn't been seen since October and isn't deemed fit enough to return just yet. On the comeback trail, though.