Rangers v Celtic injury news as 6 ruled out with 1 doubt for Old Firm clash

All eyes will be on Ibrox this Sunday as Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season. The Gers have a big opportunity to leapfrog their rivals in the table if they can come away with all three points on home soil this weekend.

Both Glasgow sides have enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, having brought in a good bunch of new recruits each as they both look to battle for the title again this season. Ahead of the highly-anticipated derby on Sunday, here’s the latest injury updates from both Michael Beale and Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers injury news

Overall, Rangers are looking good on the medical front ahead of the clash. Steven Davis and Ridvan Yilmaz are the only long-term injuries on the books right now, while Kieran Dowell remains a doubt as he recovers from a ‘slight issue’ with his knee.

Beale did provide positive updates on Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe though, who are ‘both in a fantastic place and in the squad.’ Meanwhile, Borna Barisic has also been confirmed as fit for this weekend, despite limping off during Rangers’ 5-1 loss to PSV in Europe on Wednesday.

Celtic injury news

Celtic will be without four players on Sunday as Reo Hatate, Maik Nawrocki, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Walsh all remain on the sidelines. The latter two are not expected to be back until later in the year.

Rodgers has provided a boost of his own though, as Oh Hyeon-gyu is back to fitness and in contention for the Old Firm derby. The 22-year-old has recovered quicker than expected and was spotted back in training on Thursday.