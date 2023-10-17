Rangers and Hibs injury latest as the two sides clash in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership kick-off at Ibrox

Rangers begin life post-Michael Beale as they return to Scottish Premiership action against Hibernian on Saturday - with new manager Philippe Clement set to make his first appearance in the Ibrox dugout.

The Light Blues resume their league campaign sitting seven points adrift of arch rivals Celtic and Belgian coach Clement has been tasked with making inroads on that deficit as the club look to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

An intriguing contest lies in store against a revitalised Hibernian side now under the leadership of former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery, who remains undefeated since taking charge last month.

Rangers injury list is seemingly beginning to ease and they could be boosted by the return of versatile attacker Todd Cantwell this weekend after admitting on the Beautiful Game Podcast that he expects to be back fit and available following a six-week absence.

Offering an update on his condition, the former Norwich City man stated: “Listen, the plan is definitely to be back after the international game, It’s not been as smooth as I would’ve liked and there have been a few complications, so I can’t make any promises. But the plan is to be back and be fit for the Hibs game, yeah.”

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Saturday’s clash...

2 . Danilo - Rangers OUT - The Brazilian striker suffered a fractured cheekbone against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park but was back in non-contact training during the international break. Should be back involved in the coming weeks and is likely to wear a protective face mask.

3 . Kieran Dowell - Rangers DOUBT - It is expected the former Norwich City midfielder will return following the international break but it remains to be seen how his post-knee injury training has gone.