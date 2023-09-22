Rangers are fighting injury niggles as fixtures come thick and fast for Michael Beale and his side.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted he may have to field some younger members of the Gers squad this weekend as injuries rack up for the Glasgow side.

Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell will be the side's third fixture in eight days after wins over St Johnstone and Real Betis. Those results helped to ease pressure on Beale after a shaky start to the season and the manager is determined to keep momentum going even with stars on the physio table.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is out for a little while longer with a knee injury but admitted that his recovery was 'ticking over nicely' as he swung by the TNT studio ahead of kick-off on Thursday.

Striker Danilo will also miss out this weekend as he continues to recover from a serious head injury picked up after scoring in the season opener against St Johnstone. This week the star teased his return would be 'in a few weeks'.

Nico Raskin picked up a calf injury against St Johnstone last weekend and won't have recovered in time for the visit of Motherwell. Beale has confirmed the player will be out until after the next international break. Meanwhile, midfielder Kieran Dowell is close to getting back on the pitch but Motherwell comes a few days too early. Beale said: "Kieran Dowell will be back by next Wednesday or Thursday so that is good news because he helps us in midfield and on the next line as well."

Kieran Dowell is almost back to match fitness (Image: Getty Images)

Motherwell have their own injury concerns to deal with, especially up front. Both Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth and Jon Obika are key sources of goals and are out until November and December respectively. Calum Butcher is also to be absent as he continues to recover from a summer foot injury.