What Michael Beale has just said as Rangers give team news v Motherwell

Rangers boss Michael Beale didn’t seem too put off by a congested fixture calendar as Rangers put together back-to-back wins this week.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has hinted that some of the club's youth prospects will be thrust into first-team action in the weeks to come, and potentially as early as this weekend's meeting with Motherwell.

The Gers boss acknowledged the fast turnaround between Thursday's impressive Europa League victory of Real Betis and Sunday's Scottish Premiership action but asserted that his Rangers squad was strong enough to deal with the jam-packed fixture calendar.

Beale said : "Motherwell have a fantastic away record, I'm told they haven't lost in nine months away from home. It's an interesting game at the weekend, they've had a week and a chance to look at us, it's important that we don't have too many pats on the back, we dust ourselves down tomorrow, we recover well and we go.

"When you win you want the next game to come quick and lucky for us they do this week."

Rangers put in a gutsy performance at Ibrox last night to claim three points against Real Betis and kickstart their Europa League group stage campaign with a bang.

It’s been a good week for Michael Beale and Rangers (Image: Getty Images)

The injuries are racking up for the Glasgow club with Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Nico Raskin and Kieran Dowe sidelined. Their absence may leave Beale having to turn to younger squad members but that prospect didn't faze the Rangers boss.

Beale said: "There's some quality there that's missing but we still have 20 outfield players available and training for this game. I trust one or two of the young ones to make a step up this season - it's just when not if they are going to make that step."