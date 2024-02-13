Rangers v Ross County: How to watch, what channel, TV details, team news, kick off time at Ibrox
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rangers will look to complete their remarkable turnaround under head coach Philippe Clement as they welcome struggling Ross County to Ibrox on Wednesday evening.
The Belgian boss could see his Gers side go top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in his tenure as he prepares his side for their crucial game in hand on title rivals Celtic. His side just three points and two goals behind the league leaders heading into the game.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ross County arrive at Ibrox manageress after the departure of Derek Adams, while they are without a win in nine having not won since a 3-0 victory over Motherwell in early December. They currently sit six points clear of fellow strugglers Livingston but will hope to spring a Valentine's Day surprise to move further clear of the drop zone in Glasgow.
Any type of win would see the Old Firm rivals go neck and neck in the title race on 61 points but a win by three or more goals would see Clement's side push ahead of the Hoops on goal difference - either way, the game is certain to have huge ramifications come the end of the campaign.
Rangers vs Ross County kick off time
Where: Ibrox, Glasgow, Wednesday 14 February, 7.45pm
The game will take place at the home of Rangers FC with limited tickets now available on general sale and available here.
Rangers vs Ross County latest team news
The Gers will still be without long term absentees Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima, who are all expected to be out for several months. Kemar Roofe is also unable due to injury. However, there is hope that Rangers will be able to welcome back Leon Balogun, who has missed the games against Aberdeen and Ayr United since a facial injury against Livingston.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Jack came through the game against Ayr at the weekend without any problems so will also be fit alongside Ben Davies, who was fit enough to return to the bench in the Scottish Cup fifth round win on Saturday.
What channel is Rangers vs Ross County on? TV details
Sadly, the game will not be broadcast live for fans in the United Kingdom, with the match not chosen to by Sky Sports for live TV coverage.
However, if you are not based in the UK, RangersTV subscribers will be able to stream the match live, with audio coverage of the match available to UK based subscribers. You can sign up to RangersTV here from £6 a month.