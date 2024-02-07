Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was an electric night at Ibrox as Philippe Clement's Rangers side moved joint top of the Scottish Premiership with a vital 2-1 win over Neil Warnock's Aberdeen at Ibrox.

An early strike from Rabbi Matondo looked to set up Rangers for a comfortable night as they dominant the early stages, however, Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski would shock the home side on the stroke of half time as he tapped home an equaliser against the run of play.

The Gers were not to be denied though and their dominant play eventually paid off when Tom Lawrence's fierce drive was fumbled by Kelle Roos and man of the moment Todd Cantwell blasted home to send the Ibrox crowd into raptures.

It caps off a remarkable turnaround for the Belgian boss who transformed his side's fortunes since taking over the reigns from former head coach Michael Beale in October. Seven points adrift after losing 3-1 to Aberdeen in October, Rangers looked set to be out of the title race before Christmas but Clement has masterminded an incredible shift that has seen him lose just once since his appointment.

And things go could one better later in the month with Rangers capable of toppling their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership thanks to their all important game in hand. It is extremely tight and - ultimately - very exciting.

Want to know when Rangers' game in hand is and how they can go top of the league? Here is everything you need to know:

When is Rangers game in hand over Celtic? Who do they play?

Following Celtic's clash with Hiberian at Easter Road tonight, Clement's side will have a game in hand on their Old Firm rivals after one of their games during the Christmas period was postponed due to storms.

Rangers' game in hand will come against strugglers Ross County, who they face at Ibrox on Wednesday 14 February - which is sure to cause some arguments between couples with the game rearranged for Valentine's Day. Kick off is scheduled for 19:45.

How can Rangers go top of the Scottish Premiership?

Regardless of Celtic's result against Hibs tonight, Rangers can go top of the Scottish Premiership with a win over Ross County in their game in hand. As it currently stands, both sides are on 58 points though the Hoops are top with a slim advantage over the Gers on goal difference. Rangers are +38 while Celtic are +39.

If Celtic are to win against Hibernian tonight (February 7), they will move three points clear of Rangers, while their goal difference will also increase depending on the result - though Rangers will, of course, have a game in hand. Should Celtic draw, they will go one point ahead and keep the same goal difference of +39. A defeat would potentially see Rangers leapfrog them without playing, result dependant.

