The Light Blues must beat the Dutch outfit by FOUR or more goals if they are to remain in European competition beyond Christmas.

Rangers will attempt to salvage some pride with a positive result when they play host to Ajax in their final Champions League clash - needing to score FOUR or more goals to in order to finish in third spot and drop down to the Europa League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are desperate to avoid ending their European involvement without registering a point to their name and while it is unlikely they will secure the margin of scoreline required, the Light Blues are bidding to ensure they don’t earn the unwanted tag of ‘worst ever’ group stage team.

The Gers return to Europe’s top table for the first time in more than a decade has not gone to plan so far, with five consecutive defeats from five matches, leaving them as one of only two clubs to have failed to get off the mark in this season’s competitions.

Rangers Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara (L) fights for the ball with Ajax’s Dutch midfielder Kenneth Taylor

Progression from Group A was always going to be an uphill task for the Glasgow giants as soon as the draw was made, but the Ibrox faithful would have expected more from their side having reached the Europa League final last term.

A goal difference of -18 leaves Rangers just one goal away from equalling Dinamo Zagreb’s tally of most goal conceded in a group stage campaign in season 2011/12.

Scott Arfield’s opener in their 7-1 defeat at home to Liverpool remains the only goal scored across the Gers string of defeats, with a 3-0 loss to free-scoring Napoli their latest setback.

Ajax cannot progress in the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in Amsterdam last week and the Dutch outfit would have expected to push already qualified Napoli and Liverpool much harder in terms of advancing to the last-16.

The Eredivisie champions will have to settle for a place in the Europa League instead, providing they don’t crash to a heavy defeat in Govan having beaten Rangers 4-0 on matchday one.

Ajax, who are expected to rest a number of key players, were given a break from domestic affairs over the weekend and Alfred Schreuder’s side will be confident they can bow out on a winning note.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs AFC Ajax

What: UEFA Champions League - Group A (Matchday 6)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Tuesday, November 1st – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 4. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

How to sign up to BT Sport

BT Sport is available to customers with an existing BT package by the following options:

The “Big Sport” package, which teams BT Sport channels with Sky’s NOW Sport packages, is available for £41 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

BT’s standard “Sport” package, which includes BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and 4, is available for £16.99 per month (24 month contract, upfront fee: £39.99)

There is also the cheaper BT Sport app, which allows all four BT Sport channels to be streamed on laptops, tablets and smartphones, for £16 per month (24 month contract).

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 14/5 | DRAW 3/1 | AJAX 17/20

According to the bookmakers, Ajax are strong favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 6. Striker Brian Bobbey is 11/2 favourite to score first in the match, with Alfredo Morelos, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn all available at 13/2. Antonio Colak is the value bet at 7/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the tie. He will take charge of a Rangers game for the third time having previously been the man in the middle for two Europa League 2nd round qualifiers against Alashkert (Aug 2021) and FK Ufa (Aug 2018).

Referee Glenn Nyberg of Sweden during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 4 match between Wales and Netherlands

The 34-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist, with Joakim Ostling named as the fourth official. German Marco Fritz is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Ajax?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a host of injury concerns to contend with at present and could be forced to draft a number of youngsters in to his side for this match.

Kemar Roofe has suffered another knock and joins Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Glen Kamara on the treatment table.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and left-sided centre half Ben Davies were forced off with injuries against Aberdeen on Saturday, with the former expected to be out for a “couple of weeks” while the latter was absent from training on Monday morning.

John Lundstram of Rangers battles for possession with Steven Bergwijn of Ajax

Midfielder John Lundstram is suspended after receiving his third booking in five European matches in Naples last week, leaving Van Bronckhorst incredibly short of options in the middle of the park.