There was an on-field rammy post-match at Ibrox.

Callum McGregor has cleared up an on-field rammy involving Rangers and Celtic players post-match after the Old Firm.

A pulsating 3-3 draw played out at Ibrox in a game that had just about everything. Celtic had gone 2-0 up but Rangers pegged them back, with the first of their two claimed by a James Tavernier penalty, that was given by VAR after Alistair Johnston was deemed to have fouled Fabio Silva in the box.

Adam Idah looked to have cancelled out Abdallah Sima’s deflected leveller but a curling Rabbi Matondo effort ensured the points were split. Rangers can go top if they win their game in hand over Dundee, but for now, Celtic are still top of the Premiership by a point.

Sky Sports commentator Chris Sutton spared no punches when it came to what he thought of full-time scuffle between Hoops skipper Callum McGregor and Ibrox playmaker Todd Cantwell, which resulted in a ruckus on the park. He simply said: "That's daft from Cantwell. Do your talking on the pitch, Tik Tok."

McGregor took a measured response to the fracas. He insists it was all down to high passion on show as he weighed in on what this result may mean for the title race at large.

He told Sky Sports: “Listen, it's football and its two passionate teams who want to win. There was no drama at all. The run in for both teams is now super important and you have to try and win every game that you can.