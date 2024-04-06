Rangers vs Celtic predictions: Glasgow World writers deliver definitive derby verdict as 1 scoreline rules all
It’s a match of high stakes and heightened emotion - but who will come out on top when Rangers and Celtic collide?
A win for Philippe Clement’s side would put them two points ahead of their rivals with a game in hand. Brendan Rodgers emerging victorious from the battle would have them four points in front and ensures Celtic keep the Premiership destiny in their hands.
The game is too hard to call for many with a close shave anticipated. Glasgow World writers have had a go at trying to decide how this one will go and what ramifications it could have on the title race at large.
Rangers 2-2 Celtic
Home advantage with no away fans present does count in these games and the onus is on Rangers to win - backed by a capacity 48,000 home crowd. Philippe Clement has transformed this Rangers side and they're mentally stronger now. The timing of several key players returning from injury is also a massive boost. However, Celtic have more experienced, big-game players in their team, a high-scoring draw could well be the likeliest outcome - Lewis Anderson
Rangers 1-2 Celtic
The game is undoubtedly going to be cagey with many people already thinking that this derby match will define the season. Celtic have already beaten Rangers twice this season and will be hoping to do so again. Rangers would undoubtedly put themselves in a strong position at the top of the table if they won the game but you cannot discount Brendan Rodgers' record in these matches. The midfield battle is where the game is going to be lost and won with Celtic utterly dominating Rangers in the middle of the park in December. It will be interesting to see who makes the game with it possible that Callum McGregor and Abdallah Sima will be available to play - Declan McConville
Rangers 1-1 Celtic
As the old cliche goes, the first goal will be crucial. Whoever gets it would do well to keep the foot on the gas and push for a quickfire second otherwise I could see it ending all square. It would be a decent point at Ibrox for the Hoops and keep them top but would probably be a better result for Philippe Clement's side ahead of their game in hand against Dundee - Martyn Simpson
Rangers 1-2 Celtic
Brendan Rodgers has found himself under intense scrutiny this year with his team failing to produce the swashbuckling form of Celtic under his predecessor. While still considered porous at the back, the team have started to present a more effective attacking dynamic. With such a tight title race I expect both teams will look to take control of the match early. Rangers' midfield may prove more dominant but I think key players will make the difference for Celtic - Paul Trainer
Rangers 1-1 Celtic
Brendan Rodgers goes into Sunday with history in his favour: 12 wins from 15 Old Firm derbies and two in two this season. But Rangers have the momentum of 10 wins in 11 and the obvious home advantage. In a title race that looks as tight as ever, Sunday could end up a stalemate to leave it all on the line post-split - Kyle Newbould
Rangers 3-1 Celtic
It’ll be tighter than this scoreline suggests, but there’s a chance Rangers get stronger as the game goes on while Celtic get weaker. Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor may come back but whether they play 90 minutes is unknown. A midfield shift could unsettle the Hoops between 60-70 minutes, and I reckon two goals inside the final 20 minutes come as John Lundstram and co pounce on the Hoops engine room adjusting to new men - Ben Banks
Rangers 1-1 Celtic
This is as tight an Old Firm as I can remember in recent years. One point and one goal between them, Rangers having this game at Ibrox at the game in hand at Dundee are both absolutely huge and may be all that splits the sides come the end of the season. A Rangers win put them in a hugely commanding position while Celtic know a win on enemy soil could blow the title race up. I find it really difficult to split the sides on talent and I can't see this being anything other than a 1-1 draw - Graham Falk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.