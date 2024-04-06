Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend, all eyes are on the mouthwatering clash between Celtic and Rangers and how it could potentially shape the Scottish Premiership title narrative. The two rivals will meet on Sunday at Ibrox for Old Firm bragging rights and a big step towards lifting this season’s trophy.

Before Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement take to the touchlines, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill as summer approaches.

Premier League star ‘hopes’ to play for Rangers

Boyhood Rangers fan and Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie has admitted that he hopes he will be able to play for the Gers and feature in an Old Firm derby before he retires. The 27-year-old, who has 16 international caps for Scotland, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"I've been to plenty of Old Firms and I've never experienced a game like it, either playing or watching. Most people who have ever been to them will say the same,” McBurnie told the Stomping Ground podcast.

“Growing up, I was always a big Rangers fan and it's something I've always wanted to do. It's just about timing. I hope one day, by the end of my career, I play for Rangers. I hope I get to experience that side of it. If I don't, I don't. But I hope by the end of my career I can say I've played in an Old Firm at one point."

McBurnie has been with Sheffield United since 2019 but his current terms are due to expire in the summer, opening the door to a new chapter if the Blades do not opt to enter new negotiations.

Pundit says £10m is enough for Celtic to land transfer target

Ahead of the summer window, Celtic have found themselves linked with Queens Park Rangers star Jake Clarke-Salter, who is attracting a lot of attention thanks to his performances across the backline. The Hoops join the likes of Ipswich Town and Burnley keeping tabs on the centre-back and Carlton Palmer believes that ‘a bid over £10 million’ would be enough to convince QPR to cash in this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United star said: “QPR three or four months ago were bang in relegation trouble and Martí Cifuentes has done well. One of those players who has benefited from that is Jake Clarke-Salter.